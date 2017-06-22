Liverpool brought an end to one of its summer transfer sagas Thursday, completing the signing of Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from AS Roma and signing him to a five-year deal.

According to Roma, Liverpool spent 42 million euros ($46.84 million) on the initial fee, which can rise by as much as 8 million euros ($8.92 million) based on performance incentives and clauses in the deal. The signing will become official on July 1 when the transfer window opens.

It could prove to be money well spent for the Reds if Salah replicates his most recent season in the Premier League Salah was prolific in 2016-17 with Roma, scoring 19 goals and assisting on 15 others in 41 games across all competitions for the Serie A side. In two seasons with Roma, Salah scored 34 goals in 83 appearances.

The move will be the 25-year-old Salah's second stint in the Premier League after a brief run out with Chelsea in 2014. He made 13 appearances and scored two goals before being loaned to Fiorentina and Roma, ultimately securing a full move to Roma.

He's back in England now and will be looking to prove he belongs, joining Jurgen Klopp's potentially explosive attack at Anfield. The club is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City in third, and is returning to the Champions League stage.

"Mohamed has the perfect mix of experience and potential–this is really exciting," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

The signing is Liverpool's second of the off-season, after adding England U-20 star and U-20 World Cup Golden Ball winner Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.