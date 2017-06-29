Germany and Mexico are squaring off for a place in Sunday's Confederations Cup final, and the Germans have taken early control through Leon Goretzka, whose two goals have it looking like a Germany-Chile final is in the cards.

Mexico, vying for a second Confederations Cup title and first since 1999, had already had to battle back in each of its three games in Russia thus far, earning a draw against Portugal and consecutive 2-1 wins over New Zealand and Russia. Germany, meanwhile, is testing its depth with a young, second-tier squad as it builds toward defending its World Cup crown, but it had no problem winning its group, securing wins over Australia and Cameroon and drawing with Chile.

Mexico is dealing with injuries to Carlos Salcedo and Diego Reyes, and Andres Guardado is suspended, meaning Juan Carlos Osorio will have to turn to something he's quite comfortable doing–rotating his squad. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is fit and ready to start, though, after an injury scare following the group finale.

Jogi Low's Germany features plenty of firepower, though, and it will look to attack El Tri's defense, which has, at times, been a weak point in the competition.

That proved to be especially true in the opening eight minutes, when Leon Goretzka scored twice, capitalizing on a pair of shambolic sequences for El Tri's defense. The pair of goals vaulted Goretzka to the top of the Golden Boot standings with three total, leaping over teammates Timo Werner and Lars Stindl, who both scored twice in the group stage.

Werner nearly made it 3-0, getting in behind the defense and having a go at Guillermo Ochoa from close range, with the Mexico goalkeeper refusing to rush off his line, instead holding his ground and coming up with the save.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout this semifinal bout.