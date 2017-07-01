The U.S. men's national team unveiled its new uniform for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday in its tune-up friendly vs. Ghana.

The new uniform features navy blue and red hoops with stars down the shoulders on both sides. Worn with navy blue shorts and navy socks, the U.S. will wear the new Nike kit in the competition this summer, which kicks off on July 7 and lasts through July 26. The USA is hoping to capture its sixth title, with the fifth coming in its last hooped uniform–the red-and-white kits in 2013.

Here's the new USA uniform:

Nike

Here's how the uniform stacks up with past U.S. Soccer kits throughout the years:

1990 (Home) Bob Thomas/Getty Images 1992-94 (Home) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images 1992-94 (Away) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images 1993 (Third) Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images 1994-95 (Home) Lois Bernstein/AP 1994-95 (Away) Chris Cole/Getty Images 1995-98 (Home) David E. Klutho for Sports Illustrated 1995-98 (Away) Mike Powell/Getty Images 1995-98 (Third) Stephen Dunn/Getty Images 1998-2000 (Home) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 1998-2000 (Away) Laurent Rebours/AP 2000-02 (Home) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2000-02 (Away) Jeff Gross/Getty Images 2002-04 (Home) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images 2002-04 (Away) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2003 (Third) Scott Bales/Icon SMI 2004-06 (Home) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images 2004-06 (Away) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2004 (Third) Scott Bales/Icon SMI 2004-06 (Home) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2004-06 (Away) Jamie McDonald/Getty Images 2006 (Third) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 2007 (Third) Mike Carlson/AP 2008-10 (Home) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2008-10 (Away) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2010-12 (Home) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2010-12 (Away) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2011 (Third) Tony Quinn/Icon SMI 2012-14 (Home) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2012-14 (Away) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images 2013 (Third) Simon Bruty for Sports Illustrated 2014-16 (Home) Stuart Franklin/FIFA via Getty Images 2014 (Away) Michael Steele/Getty Images 2015 (Away) Lars Ronbog/FrontZoneSport via Getty Images 2016 Courtesy of Nike 2017 Courtesy of U.S. Soccer 2017 Jim Rogash/Getty Images U.S. Soccer uniforms through the years 1 37 Close expandIcon 1 37 Close

The USA maintains its other uniforms–the white uniform with blue sleeves, the black uniform with blue and red sleeves, and the all-red alternative kit.