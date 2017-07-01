USA unveils new Gold Cup uniform vs. Ghana
The U.S. men's national team unveiled its new uniform for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday in its tune-up friendly vs. Ghana.
The new uniform features navy blue and red hoops with stars down the shoulders on both sides. Worn with navy blue shorts and navy socks, the U.S. will wear the new Nike kit in the competition this summer, which kicks off on July 7 and lasts through July 26. The USA is hoping to capture its sixth title, with the fifth coming in its last hooped uniform–the red-and-white kits in 2013.
Here's the new USA uniform:
A proud American ready to make his #USMNT debut. Good luck, @Ddwyer14! 🇺🇸 #USAvGHA pic.twitter.com/VTudrUFZ6s— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 1, 2017
Here's how the uniform stacks up with past U.S. Soccer kits throughout the years:
The USA maintains its other uniforms–the white uniform with blue sleeves, the black uniform with blue and red sleeves, and the all-red alternative kit.