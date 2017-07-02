It was the final we were all hoping for, an exhilarating match-up between the oldest team in the competition and the youngest; a battle where physical intensity collided with technical perfection. South American tenacity meets European composure. Age, therefore, was never going to concern these powerhouses as throughout the tournament, Juan Antonio Pizzi and Joachim Low have implemented a far more important attribute: team work.

Germany, the almost-perfect machine with an average squad age of 24 years old, and without a star player, has been the most impressive team in the tournament, most notably during the 4-1 domination of Mexico in the semifinal stage. This is a team that leaves nothing to chance.

"A lot of work has gone into our wins," said Low before Sunday's final. "We couldn't pre-empt reaching the final as some players had little experience and you couldn't calculate how they'd react.​"

Chile, the tournament kings, who have won two in three years: 2015's Copa America and last year's Copa America Centenario, were always going to be the ultimate test. After all, this is the golden era for Chilean soccer.

"We have beaten Argentina and Portugal, the European champions," said Arturo Vidal, prior to the final. "If we win on Sunday, we will prove we are the best team in the world."

But alas, Germany not only achieved an impressive victory, it did it under immense physical and mental pressure. It's an incredible achievement.

Here are three takeaways from the final and Germany's performance in the Confederations Cup as a whole.

Mental strength

Aside from technical superiority, Germany has always been a mentally strong team. No matter what happens throughout the match, or how well the opposition starts, the focus and composure remains. This is not something that just happens by coincidence, it's an attribute that can be seen from youth soccer to the under-21 team (who won the European Championship on Friday) and its considered a national priority in order to succeed.

On Sunday, Low knew that the best way to beat Chile was to make the South Americans think they are in control due to possession but this was only a facade, as Germany waited for Pizzi's men to make their own mistakes...and then, pounce.

HUGE mistake at the back from Chile!



Werner steals it, Stindl taps it in to make it 1-0 Germany. @Powerade #CHIGER https://t.co/yaCyre55IQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2017

The lack of possession was not something that interested Low, as he chose practicality over ideology.

Much like Bill Belichick, Low analyzes the opposition's biggest weapon and looks how to erase it. In the case of Chile, that was pressure and possession, so Germany waited and perfected a counter-attacking plan by playing a deep midfield. By the end of the match, Chile were so tired thaty had ran out of ideas, while Germany remained composed.

The Draxler Effect

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for PSG, was fantastic during this tournament, as his vision and delivery elevated everybody's game. One of the best things about the way this young man plays is that his number one priority is to supply and create, and that's what makes him so dangerous. This was something that was seen throughout the tournament:

Demirbay's finish was so good but please pay close attention to Draxler's pass. That was the real treat. #ConfedCup https://t.co/OAn2wN3onz — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) June 25, 2017

Despite his young age, Draxler has bags of experience, having made his international debut in 2012, and this is where he is so valuable - a young German star with international know-how.

In a tournament that featured Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and Chicharito, it was Draxler who ended the Confederations Cup as Golden Ball winner. No arguments here.

The German Way

One of the biggest talking points during the tournament was the fact that this young German team was often identified as a B team or a reserve unit. One must be careful with this assumption because Germany's system and the way they implement innovation and education with young players, is so high that if anything, this country only knows how to create quality players.



There is no B team, just an association that breeds A talent.

Germany will always produce quality, but what takes it to another level is how Low's 13-year project (been a member of the national side since 2004) is a result of precise delivery - in training, game-day, off-days....it's all the same. Perform like a professional. Nothing else will matter.

If there is anything to take away from this, it's that star players, though important, are only but one piece of the final project. And this is why this is the greatest sport in the world, because in order to achieve victory, you need 11 players, not one.