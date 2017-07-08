Planet Futbol

Costa Rica and Canada secure victories in CONCACAF's Gold Cup

3:03 | Planet Futbol
Gold Cup: USMNT players look to solidify World Cup spots

Quickly

  • No major surprises on the first day of CONCACAF'S Gold Cup as Costa Rica and Canada win against weaker opposition.
icon
The SI Staff
an hour ago

CONCACAF's Gold Cup tournament kicked-off in New Jersey on Friday night with no major surprises as both Canada and Costa Rica won their opening matches.

Alphonso Davies, the 16-year-old forward, scored two goals in the second-half for the Canadians, helping to secure a 4-2 victory against French Guiana. His first goal was an exhibition of pace and power as he beat two defenders before calmly finishing it past the goalkeeper. With that goal, the Vancouver Whitecaps player became the youngest ever Canadian and Gold Cup scorer. 

Canada was 3-0 up with less than 30 minutes to go but French Guiana, without Florent Malouda, scored twice in succession through Roy Contout and Sloan Privat. Davies, however, struck again with five minutes left to secure the win. 

Planet Futbol
CONCACAF: Florent Malouda is ineligible to play in Gold Cup for French Guiana

Costa Rica, meanwhile, fought hard for a 1-0 victory against Honduras thanks to a first-half goal by Marco Ureña. The cross came courtesy of NYCFC's Rodney Wallace.

Honduras came close late in the second half, but Alberth Elis fired high over the bar with a great chance. Next up for both teams: Costa Rica faces Canada on July 11, while Honduras plays against French Guiana. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters