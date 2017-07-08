CONCACAF's Gold Cup tournament kicked-off in New Jersey on Friday night with no major surprises as both Canada and Costa Rica won their opening matches.

Alphonso Davies, the 16-year-old forward, scored two goals in the second-half for the Canadians, helping to secure a 4-2 victory against French Guiana. His first goal was an exhibition of pace and power as he beat two defenders before calmly finishing it past the goalkeeper. With that goal, the Vancouver Whitecaps player became the youngest ever Canadian and Gold Cup scorer.

Canada was 3-0 up with less than 30 minutes to go but French Guiana, without Florent Malouda, scored twice in succession through Roy Contout and Sloan Privat. Davies, however, struck again with five minutes left to secure the win.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, fought hard for a 1-0 victory against Honduras thanks to a first-half goal by Marco Ureña. The cross came courtesy of NYCFC's Rodney Wallace.

Wallace ➡️ Ureña



A look at the Marco Ureña goal that has #CRC in front 🎥: @FOXSoccer https://t.co/ZF7uxFvfKJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 8, 2017

Honduras came close late in the second half, but Alberth Elis fired high over the bar with a great chance. Next up for both teams: Costa Rica faces Canada on July 11, while Honduras plays against French Guiana.