Manchester United has agreed with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku, the club announced. The deal is subject to a medical and personal terms.

The deal for Lukaku is expected to be worth about £15m in add-ons, according to BBC Sport. Chelsea also made a strong push for Lukaku.

Lukaku is coming off a season in which he scored 25 Premier League goals.

Paul Pogba shared a video of himself with Lukaku in Los Angeles with the caption that says, "See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue."

Manchester United will open a pre-season tour of the United States next Saturday in Los Angeles.