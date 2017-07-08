Planet Futbol

Manchester United agrees to transfer with Everton for Romelu Lukaku

1:41 | Planet Futbol
Juan Carlos Osorio's suspension before Gold Cup changes everything for Mexico
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Manchester United has agreed with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku, the club announced. The deal is subject to a medical and personal terms.

The deal for Lukaku is expected to be worth about £15m in add-ons, according to BBC Sport. Chelsea also made a strong push for Lukaku.

Lukaku is coming off a season in which he scored 25 Premier League goals.

Paul Pogba shared a video of himself with Lukaku in Los Angeles with the caption that says, "See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue."

See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP🕵🏽

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Manchester United will open a pre-season tour of the United States next Saturday in Los Angeles.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters