The U.S. men's national team is no stranger to Panama in the Gold Cup, and the two sides will do battle again to open Group B play in the biennial competition in Nashville, Tennessee (4:30 p.m. ET; FOX, Univision).

The U.S. beat Panama in the 2013 Gold Cup final, while Panama exacted a measure of revenge in the third-place game in 2015, forcing the U.S. to settle for a disappointing fourth-place finish. They most recently played to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying in Panama City in March.

While it's the opening game of group play, this could very well determine the group winner, with both teams widely expected to beat their other group foes, Martinique and Nicaragua.

Here are the lineups both coaches have chosen:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

DEFENDERS: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

PANAMA

GOALKEEPERS: Jose Calderon (CD Marathon); Orlando Mosquera (Tauro FC); Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC)

DEFENDERS: Roberto Chen (Deportivo Arabe Unido); Eric Davis (FC DAC 1904 DunajskA Streda); Fidel Escobar (Unattached); Roderick Miller (Atlético Nacional); Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls); Luis Ovalle (Unattached); Angel Patrick (Deportivo Arabe Unido); Jan Carlos Vargas (Tauro FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Edgar Yoel Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula); Miguel Camargo (New York City FC); Armando Cooper (Toronto FC); Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes); Gabriel Gomez (Atlético Bucaramanga); Leslie Heraldez (Deportivo Arabe Unido); Josiel Nuñez (CD Plaza Amador); Valentin Pimentel (CD Plaza Amador)

FORWARDS: Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio FC); Ricardo Clarke (Unattached); Ismael Diaz (FC Porto); Gabriel Torres (FC Lausanne-Sport)