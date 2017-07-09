These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Mexico prepares to face off with El Salvador in San Diego at Qualcomm Stadium for the Group C stage of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico and El Salvador are joined by Curaçao and Jamaica in Group C.

The winningest team in the tournament's history, Mexico is considered to be one of the favorites to bring home the Gold Cup this year. Reigning champions, Mexico is entering the tournament on the back of a 2-1 loss to Portugal in a third place Confederations Cup playoff.

Following a 3-0 friendly loss to Ecuador, El Salvador hopes to pull out an upset over Mexico Sunday.

How to watch

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV: FS1

