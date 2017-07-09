Wayne Rooney has undergone a medical and will return to his boyhood club Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Rooney signed a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"I have come back to Everton because I believe Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy," Rooney said in a statement.

Rooney departs Manchester United as the club's all-time leading scorer with 253 goals in all competitions. He appeared in 559 matches for the club, a mark surpassed by only five other players. During his time at United he rose from promising youngster to captain of the club and his national team, but was used sparingly in the last campaign by United manager Jose Mourinho.

Rooney signed with United for £27 million in August 2004 (about $49.1 million on that date). He signed a four and a half year contract during the 2013-14 season that included an option for one more year but Manchester United was not interested in using the clause.

Rooney's return is an emotional one for him and many Evertonians as it was at this club where he began his career. When he was nine-years-old, he joined the Toffees as a youth player and it didn't take too long for him to build a reputation as a future star, scoring 114 goals in 29 matches for the under-10 and under-11 sides.

At 16-years-old, he made his first-team debut in August 2002, and his first goal was one to remember: a last-minute winner against Arsenal.

2002. I just graduated from college, Arsenal was on a 30-match unbeaten run, & then 16yr old Wayne Rooney did this. pic.twitter.com/zNtqa4avNh — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) July 6, 2017

Now, at 31-years-old, many are conflicted about his arrival and how he will be able to fit in Koeman's system, but only time will tell how he can help a team who has been extremely busy in the transfer market. The deal would be the second major exchange between Manchester United and Everton this offseason, as United is putting the final touches on its transfer of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku.