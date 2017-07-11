Real Madrid is coming to the United States, but Cristiano Ronaldo won't be joining the club.

The two-time defending European champion and reigning Spanish champion released its 26-man squad traveling to the United States for matches in the International Champions Cup and the MLS All-Star Game, and while plenty of star power has been included, Ronaldo has not. Coming off a year in which he played for Real and then went directly into the FIFA Confederations Cup with Portugal, there's plenty of sound sporting reasoning for not including the 32-year-old Ronaldo on the trip. There's also the matter of the court date he has set for July 31, in which he'll face charges of tax fraud.

Alvaro Morata, who has been involved in ample transfer speculation in recent weeks, will join the club, as will new signing Theo Hernandez. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas and stars Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Toni Kroos will also make the trip.

Real Madrid is training in Los Angeles ahead of its participation in the ICC, where it will play Manchester United (July 23 in Santa Clara, California), Manchester City (July 26 in Los Angeles) and Barcelona (July 29 in Miami) prior to the August 2 showdown vs. MLS All-Stars in Chicago.

Here's Real Madrid's squad headed to the United States:

GOALKEEPERS: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez, Luca Zidane

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez, Danilo, Luis Quezada, Alvaro Tejero, Achraf Hakimi, Manu Hernando

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Isco, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar, Franchu

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Morata, Dani Gomez