Dani Alves is headed to PSG after weeks of speculation had his move to Manchester City as a foregone conclusion.

Instead of a reunion with Pep Guardiola, who coached him at Barcelona, the Brazilian right back is headed for the French capital on a two-year deal. PSG maintains its European ambitions, despite coming off a season in which it fell off the Ligue 1 mountaintop and was on the wrong side of history in Barcelona's epic Champions League comeback. In Alves, it adds an experienced winner, one who has garnered 33 trophies on the club level at Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus.

The move is certainly a setback for Manchester City, which is in the process of remaking its back line and had sights set on Alves, who starred for Juventus and helped the club win Serie A again and reach the Champions League final. Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna are among the fullbacks off-loaded by the club this summer, though it is reportedly hoping to sign Monaco's Benjamin Mendy and Tottenham's Kyle Walker as well.

In the meantime, Alves is headed to Paris, joining fellow South American stars Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

Alves, 34, will reportedly be paid £240,000 a week at PSG, which is more than double the £115,000 a week he was reportedly offered by Manchester City. He maintains the move is not about the money, though, in comments that surely won't be held in high esteem at the Etihad.

"There's a very interesting project in Paris. I have friends here, I'm a man who loves challenges," he said. "If Pep Guardiola and Manchester City feel hurt, I am sorry. I have come here to be a champion."

A Manchester City-PSG pairing at some point in next season's Champions League would offer quite the epilogue to this free transfer saga.

Dani Alves will join PSG for its preseason USA tour, which includes matches against Roma, Tottenham and Juventus in the 2017 International Champions Cup.

"I'm delighted and very proud to welcome Daniel Alves to our club," Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, PSG CEO and chairman said in a statement. "Daniel has not only been one of the world's best defenders in the last dozen years, he is also a recognized and well-liked figure among football supporters on every continent. His rigor and energy will add a lot to our squad, and our fans will love his hunger for victory, which will never stop driving Dani on. By choosing Paris Saint-Germain, Daniel has shown everyone the vitality and attractiveness of our project."