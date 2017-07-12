The U.S. men's national team stumbled in its Gold Cup opener against consistent adversary Panama, settling for a 1-1 draw, but it'll be expected to take all three points when facing Martinique in Group B play in Tampa, Florida (9 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMas).

The upstart Caribbean island nation is the surprise leader of the group after a 2-0 win over Nicaragua, so Bruce Arena's side will be wary of overlooking its opponent. The Americans will be the heavy favorites, though, with Arena expected to rotate his squad to find a more prolific combination than the one that struggled on Saturday.

Here is the USA's lineup for the match, which features plenty of those promised changes:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

DEFENDERS: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

Martinique

GOALKEEPERS: Loïc Chauvet (CS Case-Pilote); Kevin Olimpa (Platanias FC/GRE); Emmanuel Vermignon (Club Colonial)

DEFENDERS: Sebastien Cretinoir (Golden Lion de Saint-Joseph); Jordy Delem (Seattle Sounders FC 2); Gerald Dondon (Club Colonial); Antoine Jean-Baptiste (FC Villefranche); Florian Narcissot (Club Franciscain); Karl Vitulin (AS Samaritaine); Nicolas Zaire (Club Franciscain)

MIDFIELDERS: Stephane Abaul (Club Franciscain); Daniel Herelle (Golden Lion de Saint-Joseph); Christof Jougon (Club Franciscain); Djenhael Mainge (Club Franciscain); Jean-Manuel Nedra (Aiglon du Lamentin); Yann Thimon (Golden Lion de Saint-Joseph)

FORWARDS: Anthony Angely (Poitiers FC); Yoann Arquin (Mansfield Town FC); Johan Audel (Beitar Jerusalem FC); Steeven Langil (Waasland-Beveren); Johnny Marajo (Club Franciscain); Kevin Parsemain (Golden Lion de Saint-Joseph); Gregory Pastel (RC Rivière-Pilote)