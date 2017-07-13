Gold Cup: Mexico-Jamaica highlights

Germany back atop FIFA rankings for first time in two years

Mexico looked to clinch a spot in the Gold Cup quarterfinals with a win over Jamaica Thursday night in Colorado.

At 11’, Elias Hernandez set up Erick Torres with a cross, but Torres’s header went over the goal.

Torres was back at it minutes later, sending this header attempt past Jamaica goalie XX, but found himself thwarted by the post.

⚽ | 22' ¡Poste! Remate de @erickestefano15 que se estrella y se le va a#MEX una clara oportunidad https://t.co/afszfAe9ve #CopaOro2017 pic.twitter.com/SLinuJ11Jw — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 14, 2017

Mexico continued to press, but Jamaica defender Jermaine Taylor was able to clear things out of harm’s way.

After 45 minutes, neither team was able to break through, taking a goalless tie into the half.

The clubs remained scoreless 85 minutes into the match.

The contest ultimately ended in a draw.

It was an impressive effort by Jamaica to hold Mexico without a crooked number.