Gold Cup: Mexico-Jamaica highlights
Mexico looked to clinch a spot in the Gold Cup quarterfinals with a win over Jamaica Thursday night in Colorado.
At 11’, Elias Hernandez set up Erick Torres with a cross, but Torres’s header went over the goal.
⚽ | 10'. La primera de #MEX. Cabezazo de @erickestefano15 que se va por arriba del arco de #JAM https://t.co/afszfAe9ve#CopaOro2017 pic.twitter.com/iHAsZeJ75n— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 14, 2017
Torres was back at it minutes later, sending this header attempt past Jamaica goalie XX, but found himself thwarted by the post.
⚽ | 22' ¡Poste! Remate de @erickestefano15 que se estrella y se le va a#MEX una clara oportunidad https://t.co/afszfAe9ve #CopaOro2017 pic.twitter.com/SLinuJ11Jw— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 14, 2017
Mexico continued to press, but Jamaica defender Jermaine Taylor was able to clear things out of harm’s way.
Cerca #MEX de abrir el marcador, pero el defensor Jermaine Taylor #JAM despeja en la línea #DaleDuro @ToyotaLatino pic.twitter.com/k8kOYEIIiE— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 14, 2017
After 45 minutes, neither team was able to break through, taking a goalless tie into the half.
The clubs remained scoreless 85 minutes into the match.
⚽ | Se juega el 85' y el marcador se mantiene intacto. #MEX 0-0 #JAM https://t.co/afszfAe9ve#CopaOro2017 #UDCopaOro pic.twitter.com/CsYzEys2y7— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 14, 2017
The contest ultimately ended in a draw.
⚽ | ¡Terminó el partido! #MEX y #JAM empatan 0-0. #CopaOro2017 #UDCopaOro pic.twitter.com/zHt464uu34— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 14, 2017
It was an impressive effort by Jamaica to hold Mexico without a crooked number.