Japan star Keisuke Honda signs with Liga MX's Pachuca

Explaining the madness of the Liga MX draft
Keisuke Honda, one of Japan's preeminent players of the last decade, has signed with Liga MX's Pachuca, the club announced Friday.

Honda, 31, was most recently with AC Milan after a lengthy run with CSKA Moscow. A veteran of two World Cups, Honda has 36 international goals, good for fifth most in Japan's history. The playmaker had an uneven spell in his four seasons in Milan, and he has been recently training with USL's Orange County SC in California–which fueled rumors that he'd be joining a team in MLS. Reports linked him to the Seattle Sounders, and Orange County SC is affiliated with 2018 expansion team LAFC.

Nevertheless, Honda is off to Mexico, and he greeted Pachuca fans with a video–in Spanish–on the club's official social media channels.

At Pachuca, which won the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League title and will play in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup, Honda will team with the U.S. men's national team's Omar Gonzalez.

