Curacao will face Mexico on Sunday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in the Group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico looks to rebound after a scoreless draw with Jamaica as El Tri tries to clinch the top seed in Group C of the Gold Cup ahead of the knockout stage. Mexico defeated El Salvador 3–1 in its opening game.

Curacao has lost both of its Gold Cup game without scoring a goal. Curacao defeated Jamaica in the 2017 Caribbean Cup.

Here's how to watch the game below:

Time: 8:30 pm. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1/Univision

Live stream: You can watch the game online using FOX Sports Go.