How to watch Mexico vs. Curacao online: Live stream, TV channel, info
Curacao will face Mexico on Sunday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in the Group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Mexico looks to rebound after a scoreless draw with Jamaica as El Tri tries to clinch the top seed in Group C of the Gold Cup ahead of the knockout stage. Mexico defeated El Salvador 3–1 in its opening game.
Curacao has lost both of its Gold Cup game without scoring a goal. Curacao defeated Jamaica in the 2017 Caribbean Cup.
Here's how to watch the game below:
Time: 8:30 pm. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1/Univision
Live stream: You can watch the game online using FOX Sports Go.