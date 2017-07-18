Planet Futbol

Paunovic, Garber round out full MLS All-Star team to face Real Madrid

MLS filled out its All-Star team that will face Real Madrid on August 2 at Chicago's Soldier Field, with Fire and MLS manager Veljko Paunovic and commissioner Don Garber making the final selections after the fan-voted XI that was revealed recently.

The host Fire boast the most players, with four (Bastian Schweinsteiger, Dax McCarty, Nemanja Nikolic, Johan Kappelhof), followed by FC Dallas, Toronto FC and Atlanta United, who have three players apiece on the squad.

Garber makes two picks every season, and his commissioner's selections this season are a pair of U.S. national team players: Sporting Kansas City's Dom Dwyer and FC Dallas's Kellyn Acosta, who both featured heavily in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. 

Here's the full MLS roster, and the breakdown of how each player was selected.

GOALKEEPERS: Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Hernán Grana (FC Dallas), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire), Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Kaká (Orlando City SC), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire), David Villa (New York City FC)

