Watch: USWNT Scores Three Goals In Nine Minutes to Beat Brazil 4–3
The U.S. women's national team scored three goals in nine minutes to pull off a remarkable comeback and win 4–3 against Brazil in the Tournament of Nations on Sunday night at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
Brazil held a 3–1 lead before the United States goals came from Christen Press (80th minute), Megan Rapinoe (85th minute) and Julie Ertz (89th minute). Samantha Mewis had a goal for the U.S. in the first half.
The USWNT dropped their first game of the tournament to Australia.
Watch the USWNT goals below:
Feast your eyes on some #ToN2017 magic.@sammymewy cranks one out to even the score in #USAvBRA with a perfect assist from @mPinoe. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cAteRcid24— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) July 31, 2017
Press. #USAvBRA pic.twitter.com/S0VyjbIB7S— Our Game Magazine (@OurGameMagazine) July 31, 2017
Press to Rapinoe. The touch is butter. #USAvBRA pic.twitter.com/jNaAFbxJXm— Our Game Magazine (@OurGameMagazine) July 31, 2017
Ertz. #USAvBRA pic.twitter.com/N2XfZDUrAV— Our Game Magazine (@OurGameMagazine) July 31, 2017
The USWNT will play Japan on August 3 at Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif.