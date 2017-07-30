These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The U.S. women's national team scored three goals in nine minutes to pull off a remarkable comeback and win 4–3 against Brazil in the Tournament of Nations on Sunday night at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Brazil held a 3–1 lead before the United States goals came from Christen Press (80th minute), Megan Rapinoe (85th minute) and Julie Ertz (89th minute). Samantha Mewis had a goal for the U.S. in the first half.

The USWNT dropped their first game of the tournament to Australia.

Watch the USWNT goals below:

Feast your eyes on some #ToN2017 magic.@sammymewy cranks one out to even the score in #USAvBRA with a perfect assist from @mPinoe. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cAteRcid24 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) July 31, 2017

Press to Rapinoe. The touch is butter. #USAvBRA pic.twitter.com/jNaAFbxJXm — Our Game Magazine (@OurGameMagazine) July 31, 2017

The USWNT will play Japan on August 3 at Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif.