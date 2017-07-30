Planet Futbol

Watch: USWNT Scores Three Goals In Nine Minutes to Beat Brazil 4–3

Chris Chavez
The U.S. women's national team scored three goals in nine minutes to pull off a remarkable comeback and win 4–3 against Brazil in the Tournament of Nations on Sunday night at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Brazil held a 3–1 lead before the United States goals came from Christen Press (80th minute), Megan Rapinoe (85th minute) and Julie Ertz (89th minute). Samantha Mewis had a goal for the U.S. in the first half.

The USWNT dropped their first game of the tournament to Australia.

Watch the USWNT goals below:

The USWNT will play Japan on August 3 at Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif. 

