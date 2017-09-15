Planet Futbol

Watch: USWNT's Julie Ertz Scores Twice in Eight Minutes vs. New Zealand

2:48 | Soccer
Rising Stars: Mallory Pugh
Molly Geary
21 minutes ago

Julie Ertz has been making her presence felt early during the U.S. women's national team's friendly against New Zealand on Friday night.

Ertz scored twice in the opening 24 minutes—her goals came just eight minutes apart—to give the U.S. an early 2–0 cushion.

After Ertz narrowly missed on a bicycle kick that went just over the crossbar in the opening minutes, she found the back of the net at '16 off an assist from Lindsey Horan.

Soccer
USMNT Has an Injury, Personnel Problem Entering Do-or-Die World Cup Qualifiers

Ertz's second goal of the night came at 24'. After Megan Rapinoe headed a cross off the post, Ertz put away the rebound for the second brace of her career.

The match is the 100th career cap for U.S. midfielder Kelley O'Hara. The U.S. women will face New Zealand again in another friendly on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

This post will be updated.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters