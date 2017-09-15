Julie Ertz has been making her presence felt early during the U.S. women's national team's friendly against New Zealand on Friday night.

Ertz scored twice in the opening 24 minutes—her goals came just eight minutes apart—to give the U.S. an early 2–0 cushion.

After Ertz narrowly missed on a bicycle kick that went just over the crossbar in the opening minutes, she found the back of the net at '16 off an assist from Lindsey Horan.

Ertz's second goal of the night came at 24'. After Megan Rapinoe headed a cross off the post, Ertz put away the rebound for the second brace of her career.

The match is the 100th career cap for U.S. midfielder Kelley O'Hara. The U.S. women will face New Zealand again in another friendly on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

