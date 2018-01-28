Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy in Talks Again, Nearing Deal

The LA Galaxy and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are reportedly in talks again, but a deal is not done yet.

By Chris Chavez
January 28, 2018

The LA Galaxy and Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic are in talks over a potential move, but a deal is not done yet, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle and Taylor Twellman.

On Sunday night, Twellman tweeted that discussions "gained some serious legs over the last couple of days" and that he believes a deal will get done.

This is not the first time in which the Galaxy and Ibrahimovic have explored a possible deal. The MLS club expressed interest last year before Ibrahimovic went down with a knee injury in April. Ibrahimovic instead returned to Manchester United, where he has made seven league and cup appearances since returning from injury but suffered an injury setback in December. He is slated to return to training next week.

Last week, Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, which could make for a more muddled set of options for Jose Mourinho to choose from in the attack.

Ibrahimovic would reportedly not enter MLS as a Designated Player, according to ESPN's report, with Targeted Allocation Money factoring heavily into the acquisition.

Ibrahimovic, who turned 36 in October, would join a vaunted Galaxy attack that already includes Mexico international Giovani Dos Santos, U.S. midfielder Sebastian Lletget, French veteran Romain Alessandrini and new acquisition Ola Kamara, who has scored 34 goals in his first two seasons in MLS, both spent with the Columbus Crew.

The Galaxy, who are used to deep playoff runs and have a league-high five MLS Cups, finished last in the league last season, going 8-18-8.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters