The Rams’ Ugly, Beautiful Super Bowl Win | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI Champions, but what's next for the Bengals? Plus the Colts separate from Wentz and the Kyler Murray situation worsens.

Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a slog. It was a battle of attrition. There were a half-dozen players on the field who probably shouldn’t be playing in a Super Bowl. But in the end, three superstars carried the night and led the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Conor and Gary break it all down, from the near-impossible Stafford-to-Kupp game-winning drive, to the impact of the Odell Beckham Jr. injury, to Raheem Morris and the L.A. defense figuring things out then shutting the Bengals down. 

After winning the Super Bowl, where do the aggressive Rams go from here? What does the future hold for the Burrow-led Bengals? And what does it mean that the longest season in NFL history ended with two injury-ravaged teams crawling to the finish line?

Plus, a look at the week’s non-Super Bowl news: the Colts’ reported breakup with Carson Wentz and more fractures in the Kyler Murray-Cardinals relationship.

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

