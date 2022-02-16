Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions, but fate had to intervene in an unexpected way before it could happen. Sports Illustrated senior writer Greg Bishop tells the wild behind-the-scenes true story of how a chance encounter and a trip to Cabo in January of last year changed the Rams’ fortunes and altered the course of the 2021 NFL season.

We dive into the story in the latest SI Weekly podcast. Later in the show …

Will The Knicks Ever Be Great Again?

Actor, comedian and noted Knicks fan Ben Schwartz and Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Herring join us to discuss Herring’s new book Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks. We reminisce about how basketball was played back then and break down what’s going on with this latest iteration of the Knicks. Can the franchise become contenders again?

The Fallout From The Simmons-Harden Trade

Last week’s Ben Simmons-James Harden trade rocked the NBA and radically changed things for the Nets and Sixers in the process. Haley O’Shaughnessy from the popular Spinsters podcast and NBA writer Dan Devine from The Ringer evaluate the move and how the two superstars will fit within their new teams.

The crew behind SI Weekly: