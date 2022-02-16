Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Inside The Latest SI Weekly Podcast: How a Trip to Cabo Changed Everything For Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions, but fate had to intervene in an unexpected way before it could happen. Sports Illustrated senior writer Greg Bishop tells the wild behind-the-scenes true story of how a chance encounter and a trip to Cabo in January of last year changed the Rams’ fortunes and altered the course of the 2021 NFL season.

We dive into the story in the latest SI Weekly podcast. Later in the show …

Will The Knicks Ever Be Great Again?

Actor, comedian and noted Knicks fan Ben Schwartz and Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Herring join us to discuss Herring’s new book Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks. We reminisce about how basketball was played back then and break down what’s going on with this latest iteration of the Knicks. Can the franchise become contenders again?

SI Recommends

The Fallout From The Simmons-Harden Trade

Last week’s Ben Simmons-James Harden trade rocked the NBA and radically changed things for the Nets and Sixers in the process. Haley O’Shaughnessy from the popular Spinsters podcast and NBA writer Dan Devine from The Ringer evaluate the move and how the two superstars will fit within their new teams.

The crew behind SI Weekly:

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVwinterolympicscold_H
Play
Olympics

‘It’s a Necessary Evil of Doing a Snow Sport’

As the Beijing Games carry on through frigid temperatures and frosty conditions, athletes reveal the cold, hard truth about competing in a polar climate.

aerials1
Play
Olympics

Aerial Skiers Must Overcome Surprising Fear of Heights to Win Big

The U.S. took home Olympic gold in the mixed team aerial event, but it didn't come without addressing frights that may seem contrary to the nature of the sport.

us-slovakia-loss-lead
Olympics

U.S. Men’s Hockey Misses Golden Opportunity vs. Slovakia

A young but increasingly promising Team USA was 44 seconds away from moving into the semifinal round at the Olympics before a shootout goal spoiled their chance at a medal in Beijing.

valieva-coach
Olympics

Valieva Listed Two Legal Oxygen Boosters on Olympic Forms

The CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said the medications are “an indication that something more serious is going on.”

hall1
Play
Olympics

Alex Hall Has Slopestyle Skiing Down to a Fine Art

With his win in Beijing, the Alaskan-born star continues a tradition of U.S. dominance since the event's Olympic debut in Sochi—and he's doing so in style.

usa-slovakia
Olympics

Slovakia Eliminates U.S. Men's Hockey in Quarterfinal Shootout

The U.S. entered the quarterfinals as the top seed, but blew a lead late in the third period.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) reacts before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL

Report: Peterson Won’t Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Adrian Peterson’s case will reportedly fall to the City Attorney’s Office, who will consider whether to charge him with a misdemeanor.

alex-hall
Olympics

Team USA’s Hall, Goepper Finish 1–2 in Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

Alex Hall earned his first career Olympic medal while teammate Nick Goepper grabbed his third.