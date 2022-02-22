The Storylines of Last Season That Will Define Next Season | The MMQB NFL Podcast

As the 2021 NFL season and Super Bowl LVI become but a faint memory in our collective consciousness, Conor and Gary take one last trip through the biggest developments of the season past and spin them forward to project how they’ll affect football in 2022.

For a second straight year, a veteran quarterback found his way to a new home and immediately won the Super Bowl—was Russell Wilson paying attention? Does the Packers’ success in 2021 all but guarantee Aaron Rodgers is coming back for (at least) one more run? With the Rams punting their draft capital in order to bring in proven veterans, will other teams consider taking a similar route? And will the NFL, always too-late to react on these matters, find a proper way to handle its coaching diversity crisis?

Plus, why the new approach to defending superstar quarterbacks will make edge rushers as valuable as ever. And—did you hear?—running backs running the ball is cool again!

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast