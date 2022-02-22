Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Storylines of Last Season That Will Define Next Season | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Storylines of Last Season That Will Define Next Season | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Should Russell Wilson try his luck with another team? Does the Packers’ success mean Rodgers will return? The coaching diversity crisis, and more.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Should Russell Wilson try his luck with another team? Does the Packers’ success mean Rodgers will return? The coaching diversity crisis, and more.

As the 2021 NFL season and Super Bowl LVI become but a faint memory in our collective consciousness, Conor and Gary take one last trip through the biggest developments of the season past and spin them forward to project how they’ll affect football in 2022.

For a second straight year, a veteran quarterback found his way to a new home and immediately won the Super Bowl—was Russell Wilson paying attention? Does the Packers’ success in 2021 all but guarantee Aaron Rodgers is coming back for (at least) one more run? With the Rams punting their draft capital in order to bring in proven veterans, will other teams consider taking a similar route? And will the NFL, always too-late to react on these matters, find a proper way to handle its coaching diversity crisis?

Plus, why the new approach to defending superstar quarterbacks will make edge rushers as valuable as ever. And—did you hear?—running backs running the ball is cool again!

SI Recommends

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea beats Lille in the Champions League
Soccer

As Chelsea Searches for Its Top Formula, UCL Quarterfinals Beckon

Reigning Champions League winner Chelsea handled its business in the first leg of the last 16 vs. Lille even as injuries and the latest chapter of its Romelu Lukaku saga swirl.

By Jonathan Wilson
Former Iowa State basketball player Royce White speaks as peaceful protesters take over the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.
College Basketball

Royce White Is Running for Congress in Minnesota

The former college basketball star hopes to win Representative Ilhan Omar’s seat.

By Daniela Perez
anthony hitchens
NFL

Chiefs Release Anthony Hitchens Ahead of Free Agency

Hitchens, who's spent the last four seasons in Kansas City, has started 59 games for the Chiefs since 2018.

By Nick Selbe
Pulisic-Goal-Slide-UCL-Chelsea-Lille
Soccer

Pulisic Scores for Chelsea in Champions League Last 16

The USMNT star had previously not scored for Chelsea since Jan. 2 against Liverpool.

By Andrew Gastelum
aaron-rodgers-playoffs
Play
NFL

An Alternative to Deciphering Aaron Rodgers’s Instagram Posts? Don’t.

The quarterback will make a decision on whether to return to the Packers. Rather than torture ourselves looking for clues, we can disengage. And wait.

By Conor Orr
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by Mikko Rantanen after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Future Odds: Avalanche, Lightning Lead Pack

The Avalanche have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning.

By Frankie Taddeo
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with the 76ers.
Play
NBA

Embiid on Simmons: ‘I Didn't Care Anymore’

Embiid said the last time he spoke to Simmons was well before the trade deadline.

By Joseph Salvador
Sue Bird in the Commissioner's Cup.
Play
WNBA

Bird: 'All Signs' Point to ’22 Being Her Last Season

The Storm star said she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour.

By Associated Press