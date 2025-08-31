SI

PSG Wonderkid Joins Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland With Rare Feat

Paris Saint-Germain came out victorious in a nine-goal thriller with Toulouse on Saturday evening.

Ewan Ross-Murray

João Neves stunned Toulouse on Saturday.
João Neves stunned Toulouse on Saturday. / LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves joined an illustrious club on Saturday after producing an astounding hat-trick in a 6–3 victory over Toulouse in Ligue 1.

After 1–0 wins over Nantes and Angers to start their title defence, PSG produced an attacking performance more fitting of their unbelievable talent in their nine-goal thriller with Toulouse as they maintained a perfect start to the campaign.

Bradley Barcola scored PSG’s second of the evening and Ousmane Dembélé bagged twice from the penalty spot in a convincing victory, but it was Neves who stole the show with a staggering display.

The Portuguese produced not one but two overhead kicks in the opening 14 minutes of the match as PSG raced into a three-goal lead, twice hooking the ball beyond Guillaume Restes with his back to goal. He completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute as he rattled home a screamer from 25 yards into the top corner.

An exceptional trio of efforts unsurprisingly scooped him the Player of the Match award, and an even greater honour was bestowed upon him after the match as he was handed a perfect 10 rating from French news outlet L’Equipe.

João Neves Joins Lionel Messi and Co. in Elite Club

Désiré Doué
Désiré Doué managed to earn a ten in the 2024–25 Champions League final. / IMAGO/Marco Canoniero

L’Equipe are famously harsh with their player ratings and rarely dish out perfect marks. In fact, by securing a 10 score, Neves is only the 18th different recipient of the accolade in the publication’s history.

It’s the 20th time the feat has been achieved and Neves joins some of the greatest footballers of all time following his performance at Toulouse.

Ex-PSG forward and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is one of only two players to have claimed a perfect mark on two occasions, although both of those displays came during his Barcelona days. Outings against Arsenal in 2010 and Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 were rewarded with a ten grade.

Erling Haaland is the only other player to have multiple tens, managing the score against RB Leipzig in 2023 as he netted five times and also in the Manchester derby in 2022 following a hat-trick in a 6–3 victory.

Neves’s clubmate Désiré Doué managed a ten in last season’s Champions League final as he etched his name into the history books against Inter, while Neymar also managed the achievement back in 2018 for PSG against Dijon.

Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski are among the other elite names to have the honour, while Franck Sauzée and Bruno Martini—the first players to manage a ten—are the only duo to achieve the score in the same game as they starred in France U21s’ victory over Greece U21s in 1988.

All Players Who Have Earned Perfect 10s From L’Equipe

Player

Team

Opposition

Year

Franck Sauzée

France U21s

Greece U21s

1988

Bruno Martini

France U21s

Greece U21s

1988

Oleg Salenko

Russia

Cameroon

1994

Lars Windfeld

Aarhus

Nantes

1997

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Arsenal

2010

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

2012

Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid

2013

Carlos Eduardo

Nice

Guingamp

2014

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain

Dijon

2018

Dušan Tadić

Ajax

Real Madrid

2019

Lucas Moura

Tottenham Hotspur

Ajax

2019

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur

2019

Kylian Mbappé

France

Kazakhstan

2021

Alban Lafont

Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain

2022

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Manchester United

2022

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

2023

Ademola Lookman

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

2024

Donovan León

Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain

2024

Désiré Doué

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter

2025

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Toulouse

2025

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.