Desire Doue’s Champions League Final Performance Was One for the History Books
Désiré Doué, remember the name. Paris Saint-Germain's 19-year-old forward had a performance to remember in the UEFA Champions League final making history with three goal involvements—the first player to ever do so.
Doué set up the opener in style with a beautiful touch and turn in the box before squaring a pass to Achraf Hakimi in the 12th minute. Gracious against his former team, the Moroccan defender opted not to celebrate. For the supplier, it was the spark that propelled him forward.
The Frenchman doubled PSG's lead eight minutes later with a right-footed strike that took a deflection off Inter’s Federico Dimarco. Still heading goal bound, a helpless Yann Sommer fell to his knees as the ball hit the back of the night. A goal and assist already, but Doué wasn't finished leaving his mark on the game.
The 19-year-old scored PSG's third in the 63rd minute, taking off his shirt as he ran to celebrate. The first player in the competition's final history to provide three goal involvements. Not Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest player in the competition's history, Lionel Messi or the countless greats to compete in the competition. Just Doué.
There were two more goals from the PSG side, one from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia making his own history and a fifth from fellow 19-year-old Senny Mayulu. But, given both teams' performances, this tie was over from Doué's assist to Hakimi.
Utter dominance from the French team who can now call themselves Champions League winners.