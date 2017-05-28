Racing

Watch: Japanese announcers’ electric call of Takuma Sato’s Indy 500 win

1:34 | Racing
IndyCar drivers on Scott Dixon's robbery: Drivers view risk, fear differently
Chris Chavez
36 minutes ago

Takuma Satuo became the first Japanese-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon and the Japanese announcers went crazy.

Sato made his move by passing Helio Castroneves with five laps remaining. He was screaming into the radio in his car as he approached the finish line.

The previous best by a Japanese driver was a fifth place finish by Tora Takagi in 2003.

