Watch: Japanese announcers’ electric call of Takuma Sato’s Indy 500 win
Takuma Satuo became the first Japanese-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon and the Japanese announcers went crazy.
Sato made his move by passing Helio Castroneves with five laps remaining. He was screaming into the radio in his car as he approached the finish line.
佐藤琢磨日本人初のインディー500優勝！！！— とーい (@yuzuzu1018) May 28, 2017
この凄さ分かる人は少ないかもしれない。
本当に凄い事なんだよ。
本当に本当に凄い事なんだ。
おめでとう。
本当におめでとう。
君は最高だ！！！！#indyjp pic.twitter.com/KieIPURpHO
Kiss the bricks, Takuma. You earned it. #Indy500 #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/OMz5FRdyDP— Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) May 28, 2017
The previous best by a Japanese driver was a fifth place finish by Tora Takagi in 2003.