Kasey Kahne announced he is stepping away from racing in NASCAR full time in a statement shared on Twitter Thursday morning.

Kahne said that competing in the Cup Series for a few more years was "just something I couldn't commit to." He added that "the highs didn't outweigh the lows.

"I'm not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I'm at ease with the decision that I have made," he said.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired in 2017, expressed his excitement for Kahne's decision on Twitter and offered respect for the decision.

I’m so excited for you Kasey. You are a great friend. This is a hard decision. Much respect. https://t.co/9CkQAXsZ5d — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 16, 2018

Kahne is one of NASCAR's most recognizable names. His resume features 18 Cup Series victories throughout his 15-year career. He is scheduled to compete in 13 more races through November before stepping away.

Next on the schedule is Saturday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best finish this season is a fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in July.