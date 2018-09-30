Hailie Deegan, 17, Becomes First Female winner in NASCAR K&N

Loren Orr/Getty Images for NASCAR

Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate to become the first female winner of a NASCAR K&N West Series race.

By Associated Press
September 30, 2018

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate to become the first female winner of a NASCAR K&N West Series race. Her last-lap shove of Cole Rouse at Meridian Speedway in Idaho gave her the victory.

The teenager from Temecula, California, led only one lap in Saturday night's race, the last one. Deegan had two previous runner-up finishes in the series and said after the race she had imagined the winning move the night before while lying in bed. Deegan said her plan was to nudge the leader just enough to make the driver wiggle and create room for the winning pass.

Rouse also is seeking his first career victory. He complained Deegan got into his car too hard for the bump-and-run.

Deegan drives for Bill McAnally Racing and is leading the rookie-of-the-year standings.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

You May Like

More Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)