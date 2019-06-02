The trailer for 20th Century Fox's Ford v. Ferrari dropped during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, featuring Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

The film, based on the true story of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966, details Carrol Shelby (Damon) and Ken Miles's (Bale) quest to help Ford Motor Company beat the dominant vehicles of Enzo Ferrari. As Shelby and Miles try to build the fastest possible car, they have to overcome corporate interference and a host of other obstacles.

24 Hours of Le Mans is the world's premier endurance car race, joining the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix for the Triple Crown of Motorsport.

Check out the thrilling trailer below.

Directed by James Mangold, Ford v. Ferrari debuts in theaters on Nov. 15. It also stars Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Rupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon