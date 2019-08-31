SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Motorsport is mourning the death of Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert, who was killed following a heavy crash at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Frenchman died following an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision with U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa’s car as they exited a corner on Lap 2 at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which just hours earlier saw qualifying for Sunday’s Formula One race.

Both Hubert’s and Correa’s cars were severed in two following the crash, with Correa’s car flipped upside down. Hubert’s car sustained a huge impact and span around violently, as did Correa’s, as debris from both cars was sprayed all over the track. Medics rushed to reach them on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) track located in the Ardennes forest.

As other drivers swerved around the mangled wreckage of both cars, the race was canceled a few minutes later.

Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.

Motorsport’s governing body FIA said Hubert “succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35” local time.

The racing community quickly expressed its sadness at the accident.

McLaren addressed its “heartfelt condolences to Anthoine’s family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community.”