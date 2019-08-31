F2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Killed in Crash

Getty Images

Hubert, 22, died following an estimated 160 mph collision with another car. 

By Associated Press
August 31, 2019

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Motorsport is mourning the death of Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert, who was killed following a heavy crash at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Frenchman died following an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision with U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa’s car as they exited a corner on Lap 2 at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which just hours earlier saw qualifying for Sunday’s Formula One race.

Both Hubert’s and Correa’s cars were severed in two following the crash, with Correa’s car flipped upside down. Hubert’s car sustained a huge impact and span around violently, as did Correa’s, as debris from both cars was sprayed all over the track. Medics rushed to reach them on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) track located in the Ardennes forest.

As other drivers swerved around the mangled wreckage of both cars, the race was canceled a few minutes later.

Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.

Motorsport’s governing body FIA said Hubert “succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35” local time.

The racing community quickly expressed its sadness at the accident.

McLaren addressed its “heartfelt condolences to Anthoine’s family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community.”

You May Like

More Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message