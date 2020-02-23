Ryan Newman did not have any broken bones or internal injuries in his Daytona 500 crash. Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark announced Newman did suffer a head injury.

Newmark read a statement from Newman on Sunday afternoon.

"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones," Newman said in the statement. "I did sustain a head injury for which I'm currently being treated. The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days. Again, I want to thank each of you, from my partners, teammates and competitors and each and every fan across the country. Thank you, everyone, for the unparalleled concern and unwavering support. And to the media, who has acted with such respect and class during this time."

"I have spoken with Jack Rousch and he has assured me that the number six car will be waiting and ready for my return," he added. "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Rousch Fenway Ford."

Newman was taken to the hospital after Monday's race, where it was announced that his injuries were not life-threatening. By Tuesday, he was awake and speaking with doctors. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday and walked out holding hands with his two daughters.

Newman's streak of 649 races ended on Sunday.