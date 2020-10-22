Bubba Wallace to drive No 23 car for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bubba Wallace to Drive No. 23 Car for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's Team

Author:
Publish date:
bubba-wallace-race-no-23-michael-jordan-team

Picking the car number for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team was a slam dunk: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 car when the team makes its debut next season.

Jordan named his team 23XI Racing—that’s pronounced twenty-three eleven—in honor of both his retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and the car number of his partner and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.

Jordan and Hamlin announced last month they had formed a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.

“This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI,” Wallace tweeted Thursday.

The team made the announcements by launching social media pages that include a video and a “Here we come. #23” message.

“A new chapter in Motorsports. The norm doesn’t fit for us. This is only the beginning. @23XIRacing,” Hamlin tweeted.

The team has not yet named a manufacturer for its debut at the 2021 Daytona 500, but because Hamlin drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 23 will almost certainly be a Camry aligned with JGR.

Jordan becomes the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own racecar in 495 races from 1961 to 1973.

Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series and this season used his platform to push for racial equality. The 27-year-old successfully urged NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events.

YOU MAY LIKE

bobby-bowden-florida-state
College Football

Bobby Bowden Expresses Thanks After 'Tough' COVID-19 Bout

Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after he tested positive for COVID-19

Kris Statlander in the ring for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Kris Statlander on the Unique Series ‘The Masked Wrestler’

AEW allowed Kris Statlander to work with IWTV on its fun, innovative series “The Masked Wrestler” and Statlander is loving the opportunity to stay on camera as she recovers from a torn ACL.

Kris Statlander
Play
Video

Kris Statlander is back on camera with “The Masked Wrestler”

Kris Statlander is away from AEW due to an ACL injury, but she is back on camera for IWTV’s newest project, “The Masked Wrestler.” Statlander is one of three panelists trying to determine the identity of each masked wrestler in this 8-person tournament. The losers of each match ...read more

  • 10 minutes ago
Tottenham's Harry Kane
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. LASK

Tottenham opens group play in the Europa League against the Austrian side.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl logo
Play
College Football

How a New Bowl Sponsorship Came Together During a Pandemic

When Cheez-It dropped its sponsorship of the Cactus Bowl, Guaranteed Rate came to the rescue.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Milan-Bologna
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Celtic vs. AC Milan

The two storied clubs meet in the Europa League group stage.

Secret Deodorant

francona-cash
Play
MLB

Kevin Cash and Terry Francona Share a Bond–and a Few Insults

Cash got his Rays team to the World Series, but not without a few barbs from Francona along the way.