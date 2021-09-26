Hamilton Becomes First F1 Driver to Record 100 Victories

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lewis Hamilton Becomes First F1 Driver in History to Record 100 Victories

Author:

Lewis Hamilton, the four-time defending Formula One champion, won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first F1 driver in history to record 100 career wins. 

With the victory, Hamilton also reclaimed the overall season standings lead, overtaking Max Verstappen. Verstappen and Carlos Sainz finished second and third, respectively, in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

"It will come when it comes, but of course, I'll be giving it absolutely everything tomorrow, chasing that number 100," Hamilton said earlier this week when asked by reporters about the prospects of reaching the century win mark.

"It's a big number. It seems like it's taking longer than ever before to get it. It's a pretty cool number to wait for."

SI Recommends

Hamilton's latest win comes amid a boom in the sport's popularity. Earlier this week, Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, who has produced the hit docuseris Formula 1: Drive to Survive, spoke to German outlet Der Spiegel and said the company "would definitely consider" bidding for F1's streaming rights. 

According to data from ESPN in June, viewership was up 50% from the 2020 season and 36% from 2019. The French Grand Prix on June 20 hit 1.1 million viewers, reportedly the largest U.S. audience since the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix on ABC, per NBC News.

Also, this week, Formula One announced the dates and course for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. This marks the first F1 race in Florida since 1959. The new track will be set within the city’s Hard Rock Stadium campus next May.

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with head coach Frank Reich on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
Fantasy

Week 3: Injury Updates, Best Bets, and Lineup Advice

Lewis Hamilton
Racing

Hamilton Becomes First F1 Driver to Record 100 Victories

Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first F1 driver in history to record 100 career wins.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings could be in a shootout against the Seahawks

alvin kamara
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Alvin Kamara looks to get back on track against New England after being a non-factor a week ago

gettyimages-1235366593-2
WNBA

Lynx' Fowles Wins 2021 Defensive Player of the Year Award

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the fourth time in her career.

Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Report: 49ers Were Rodgers' Top Trade Destination

Had the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers this past offseason, he would have reportedly preferred to be dealt to the 49ers.

dalvin-cook-vikings-packers
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Updates: Will Dalvin Cook Play?

La'el Collins
NFL

Report: Cowboys' Collins Tried to Bribe NFL Drug-Test Collector

Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins was reportedly suspended this September for missing multiple drug tests and trying to bribe the test collector.