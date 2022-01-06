Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Apple ‘In Exclusive Negotiations’ For Formula One Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Apple is reportedly in “in exclusive negotiations” to produce a new Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt, according to Deadline.

The Fight Club actor will appear as “a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate.” Amazon, MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal were all reportedly contenders to produce the product along with Netflix, who airs the docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Iconic Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will both reportedly be part of the project while Ehren Kruger, widely known for his work on Transformers, will pen the script. Bruckheimer‘s last racing venture was Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise starring in the 1990 NASCAR film. 

SI Recommends

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is also rumored to be starring in the upcoming film, per Autosport.com. He last appeared on the Hollywood screens when he starred in the Cars franchise.

The Mercedes star has kept a relatively low profile since the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi where a controversial last lap led to Max Verstappen overtaking him and being crowned the world champion. Hamilton was then knighted a few days later but skipped the FIA Prize-Giving Gala in Paris

More Formula One Coverage:

• Max Verstappen’s World Title: How a Grueling Battle Turned Into a Dream Come True
• The Netflix Effect: How a Docuseries Helped Trigger an F1 Boom
• Through the Fire and Flames

YOU MAY LIKE

adam schefter
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter Reveals Knee Injury Suffered During ‘Griddy’ Dance

The ESPN NFL insider revealed Wednesday that he injured his knee while attempting the popular celebration dance.

July 31, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols stands on the court before a game between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Media

Report: Rachel Nichols, ESPN Agree to Settlement

This comes months after her comments about ex-coworker Maria Taylor and the network’s “crappy longtime record on diversity” were made public.

Ousmane-Dembele-Barcelona-Copa
Soccer

Barcelona, Real Madrid Survive Copa Del Rey Scares

Both powers struggled more than anticipated to oust third-tier competition in the round of 32.

Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open.
Tennis

Australian Prime Minister Says Novak Djokovic’s Visa Canceled

Djokovic recently received a medical exemption for the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Australian Open.

Real Salt Lake has been sold
Soccer

MLS Completes Sale of Real Salt Lake

MLS has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group.

novak-djokovic-loss
Play
Tennis

What on Earth Is Happening With Novak Djokovic?

The world No. 1 was granted a COVID-19 vaccination exemption for the Australian Open on grounds that are still unclear. And now, after a 12-hour standoff at the Melbourne airport, he has been told to leave the country.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks at Media Days
College Football

SEC Commish: 12-Team Model Best Option in CFP Expansion

If the College Football Playoff moves on from the current four-team model, the SEC commissioner prefers expanding to 12 teams.

derrick-henry
NFL

Titans Running Back Derrick Henry Cleared to Practice

The Tennessee star has missed the last two months after undergoing foot surgery.