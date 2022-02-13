Skip to main content
Wendell Scott Jr., Son of NASCAR Legend, Died This Week

Wendell Scott Jr., son of the trailblazing Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, died earlier this week. 

He was a key figure of his father's family-based racing crew, which broke barriers for a Black driver to compete full-time in NASCAR's top series. The older Scott was the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race in 1963. He won the 200-lap, 100-mile race in Jacksonville, Fl.; however, NASCAR did not present the trophy until August 2021. 

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wendell Scott Jr., the son of Wendell Scott Sr., and Mary Scott. We loved Brother dearly and will miss him terribly. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this challenging time,” his brother wrote.

Scott Jr. made three starts as a NASCAR driver in the Grand National East Series during the 1973 season. His best finish was 13th place at Hickory (N.C.) Speedway that November.

“My dad gave me the opportunity to race a few times, and that was my goal, to win a race,” Scott Jr. said in 2013, per NASCAR.com. “And I discovered that when I tried to win a race from a historical perspective, I did worse. When they put that helmet on you, you jump in the car—in the old days, they’d pound on the hood. That meant you were on your own. That’s when you’ve got to become a racer and don’t rob yourself of the opportunity to enjoy the moment.”

Bubba Wallace tweeted a tribute on Friday, saying, “D--- gonna miss the texts after every race from the big bro! Meet Jr in 2008 at Franklin county Speedway, he made a lot happen for me thru my career! May one of the best rest easy! Love you bro” 

