Ferrari Chooses ‘Innovative Approach’ For 2022 Car, the F1-75

New Formula One season, new cars and new livery. 

Ferrari debuted its F1-75, the challenger for the upcoming season, on Thursday, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc leading the team’s driver lineup once again. Team Principal Mattia Binotto said they tackled the project with “an innovative approach because, apart from the requirements of the completely new technical regulations, we believe that we had to take on this exercise with an open mind.“

Although the vehicle will still be in the iconic Ferrari red, they channeled a more 1990s look when it came to the black front and rear wings. It is, as described by Scuderia Ferrari, “an innovative and daring car.”

“I really, really like it. I think I'll love it even more if it's fast on track but I absolutely love the look,” Leclerc said, per Formula1.com. “I think it fits perfectly. It's a bit of a darker red. It looks a bit more aggressive but for a car like this, I think it fits perfectly.”

Ferrari is the seventh team to debut their car ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is almost a month away and marks the kickoff of the 2022 campaign. Mercedes is set to launch on Friday and Alpine is slated to follow suit on Monday. 

The cars will hit the track next week in Spain for pre-season running on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the span of three days. Will the sleek looks translate on the track? Time will tell. 

