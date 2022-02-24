Skip to main content
Haas Makes Decision on Uralkali Livery, Nikita Mazepin For Final Day of Testing

Hass driver Mick Schumacher of Germany steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Haas F1 Team announced in a statement it will drop its Uralkali livery for the third day of preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona—Catalunya, electing to drive a plain white car instead.

However, it remained firm that it would stick to the planned driver format: Nikita Mazepin in the morning and Mick Schumacher in the afternoon. 

The team's title sponsor is Dimtry Mazepin's company, Uralkali. Mazepin is known as a close associate of president Vladimir Putin, and one of the president’s allies, Sergei Chemezov, has been a chairman within the company for several years. 

The move comes as questions loom over Formula One about participating in the Russian Grand Prix as the country invaded and attacked Ukraine earlier on Thursday. Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Grand Prix if the sport decides to move forward with holding the event while Max Verstappen called for it to be cancelled. 

“I think when a country is at war it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure,” Verstappen said. “But it’s not only what I think, it’s the whole paddock [that is] going to decide what we are going to do next.”

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali will reportedly meet with the 10 team principals on Thursday evening to discuss the Russian Grand Prix, which is slated for Sept. 25 at the Sochi Autodrom. 

