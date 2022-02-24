As Formula One says it’s “closely watching the very fluid developments” in Ukraine, drivers are starting to make their own calls on what to do regarding September's Russian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Grand Prix if the sport decides to move forward with holding the event.

The Aston Martin driver, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), said: “[The] GPDA haven't spoken on this subject so I can't speak on behalf of the GPDA.”

"In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again to this morning's news and I was shocked,” Vettel continued. “I think it's horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. For myself, my opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I'm just really shocked and sad to see what's going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made.

“I'm sorry for the people, innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership.”

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, agreed with Vettel, though he did not go as far as to say explicitly that he too would pull from the race.

“I think when a country is at war it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure,” Verstappen said. “But it’s not only what I think, it’s the whole paddock (that is) going to decide what we are going to do next.”

Fernando Alonso commented: “We have our opinion and I'm sure it's the same as everyone. We can make our own decisions for sure but eventually I think Formula 1 will do the best thing.”

Russian military invaded Ukraine early Thursday, attacking cities and bases after President Vladimir Putin announced he was launching a military operation. The move come despite warnings of consequences from the international community as tensions continued to escalate in the region.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali will reportedly meet with the 10 team principals on Thursday evening to discuss the Russian Grand Prix, which is slated for Sept. 25 at the Sochi Autodrom.

There's more potential implications for Formula One than just whether to hold the Russian Grand Prix. Haas F1's title sponsor is Dimtry Mazepin's company, Uralkali. Mazepin is known as a close associate of Putin, and one of the president’s allies, Sergei Chemezov has been a chairman within the company for several years. Mazepin and Uralkali were reportedly not part of international sanctions as of Thursday, and his son, Nikita, does race for the team.

However, more sanctions and possible visa restrictions could be on the horizon in different countries.

The livery of the vehicle sports the Uralkali name as well as the colors on the vehicle strongly resemble the Russian flag from several angles. Guenther Steiner, the team principal, was pulled from Thursday's scheduled press conference.

