Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Racing

Sergio Pérez Makes F1 History With Maiden Pole Position

Sergio Perez F1

Sergio Pérez not only snagged his maiden pole position in a stop-and-go qualifying session, but he made Formula One history in the process. 

The Red Bull driver pulled off a late shock in the final round of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, edging past Charles Leclerc by two-hundredths of a second. It was Pérez's 215th attempt at taking the pole, the longest in the sport's history. 

He is the first Mexican driver in Formula One history to take the pole position. Ferrari's Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took P2 and P3, respectively, while Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen will be fourth. 

“Whatever he had for lunch, breakfast and dinner last night—we're going to feed him the same tomorrow,” team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports in reaction to Pérez's pole. 

Saturday's qualifying, a momentous one for the sport, came with disappointments as one driver ended up in the hospital “for precautionary checks.” 

Mick Schumacher wrecked on Turn 12 during the second round of qualifying, and an ambulance rushed to the scene as the 23-year-old remained in the cockpit. Haas F1 tweeted that the driver was “conscious,” and he was carefully extracted from the vehicle. FIA confirmed no injuries were revealed at the medical center, and the team shared an update that Schumacher “is physically in a good condition but will be flown by helicopter to hospital for further precautionary check-ups.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The team confirmed after qualifying that Schumacher will not participate in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

Meanwhile, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton struggled to find pace in the car throughout the early stages of the evening in Jeddah, ending 16th after the first round of qualifying. He was eliminated, marking the first time he has failed to make the second round of qualifying since the Brazil Grand Prix in 2017.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is still set to go on as planned after a spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen, who receive military and financial support from Iran, claimed responsibility for the missile attack on an Aramco oil depot just miles from the street circuit Friday

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association later released a statement, “Yesterday was a difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers. Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns.

"Consequently we went into long discussions between ourselves, with our team principals, and with the most senior people who run our sport. A large variety of opinions were shared and debated and, having listened not only to the Formula 1 powers but also to the Saudi government ministers who explained how security measures were being elevated to the maximum, the outcome was a resolution that we would practise and qualify today and race tomorrow.

"We therefore hope that the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be remembered as a good race rather than for the incident that took place yesterday".

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a swing
MLB

Yankees Plan to Present Aaron Judge Contract Extension

The franchise hopes to get a deal done with their star right fielder, who is eligible for free agency following the 2022 season.

By Mike McDaniel
Vincent Zhou holds an American flag behind him after winning bronze at the figure skating world championships.
Olympics

Vincent Zhou Wins Bronze at Figure Skating World Champs

After missing out on the men’s event at the Olympics due to COVID-19, the 21-year-old returned to the podium in international competition.

By Associated Press
NC State celebrates its Elite Eight berth
College Basketball

NC State’s Senior Class Finally Gets Its Breakthrough

After three straight Sweet 16 defeats, the Wolfpack are moving on thanks to Raina Perez’s heroics.

By Ben Pickman
Mick Schumacher wreck Saudi Arabian GP quali
Racing

Mick Schumacher Taken to Hospital ‘For Precautionary Checks’

Haas F1 tweeted that the driver “is physically in a good condition” after a scary qualifying wreck.

By Madeline Coleman
Felisha Legette-Jack
College Basketball

Felisha Legette-Jack Named New Syracuse WBB Coach

The former Buffalo coach returns to her alma mater after 10 seasons with the Bulls.

By Wilton Jackson
Nate Diaz in the ring preparing to fight.
Play
MMA

Nate Diaz Tweets at Dana White Asking to Be Released By UFC

The MMA fighter took to social media to say he wants out of his deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12)
NFL

Panthers WR Shi Smith Arrested on Friday

The receiver was charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding.

By Associated Press
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Play
Extra Mustard

Jay Bilas Reseeds Elite Eight With Saint Peter’s in All Spots

The ESPN analyst was bashed earlier this week for seeding the Peacocks in the last spot.

By Madison Williams