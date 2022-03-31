Formula One Announces Addition of Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023

It’s lights out and away we go in Las Vegas, Formula One fans.

F1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced on Wednesday night that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the schedule come 2023.

It will be a Saturday night race next November, the cars racing around the iconic Las Vegas Strip. This marks the third F1 race in the United States, following the addition of Miami Grand Prix to the 2022 schedule and the United States Grand Prix in Texas that has been held on and off for decades. Formula One previously raced in Las Vegas with the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, which took place from 1981 to ’84.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, said in a press release. “There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners.”

The track will be 3.8 miles, featuring three main straights and 14 corners. The top speeds are estimated to reach over 212 miles per hour, and the cars will have 50 laps to podium.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour. Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO, in the press release. “We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive has greatly helped build F1’s popularity in the United States, bringing in a wave of new fans across the world. According to Front Office Sports, the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas last season surpassed viewership and attendance records. There were 400,000 fans in attendance—the most of all 2021 F1 races and up from the 268,000 who attended in 2019, F1 told FOS.

And with the Miami Grand Prix just over 30 days away, it is reportedly poised to be a sellout.

