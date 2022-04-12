Skip to main content
Russian Driver Loses License After Alleged Nazi Salute Incident, FIA Investigating

The Automobile Club d'Italia (Italian Automobile Club/ACI) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to revoke the racing license of Artem Severiukhin, a Russian go-karter, following an incident on the podium over the weekend. 

Additionally, he was referred to the Sports Justice, and further sanctions have not been ruled out. 

The go-karter appeared to make a Nazi salute while on the podium after winning a European Championship race in Portugal on Sunday, and then laughed. The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, announced on Monday that it was investigating the incident, which occurred while the national anthem of Italy was playing. 

Ward Racing, his team, said on Monday that it was “deeply in shame of the pilot's behaviour which it condemns in the strongest possible terms.” The team also stated it saw “no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his contract.”

The following is the statement from the ACI, translated by Autosport

“During the extraordinary meeting of the Sports Council of the Automobile Club of Italy—convened to take urgent measures following the unspeakable and unacceptable gesture of the Russian kart driver Artem Severiukhin, on the podium of the European junior kart race in Portimao—is still in progress, we learn that the Board itself has decided the immediate withdrawal of Severiukhin’s sports licence and has, at the same time, referred him to the Sports Justice so that it can evaluate the definition of further sanctions that fall within its own sphere of competence.

“Severiukhin has shown a lack of respect not only for the universal values that have always inspired every sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence.”

The statement later continued, per Autosport’s translation: “Severiukhin had obtained the Italian licence, as foreseen by the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) regulations, which allow young drivers of any nationality the widest freedom of movement among International Federations, in order to allow them to grow professionally in those countries—such as Italy—which have a great tradition in motorsport training and in starting drivers to become professionals.”

