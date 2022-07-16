Skip to main content
Racing

NASCAR Driver Bobby East Killed in Stabbing, Police Say

USAC driver Bobby East looks on from the sidelines before a race.

USAC and former NASCAR driver Bobby East was killed after getting stabbed at a gas station in Westminster, California on Tuesday, Deadline reports. The United States Auto Club and RFK Racing confirmed that the driver died this week. He was 37 years old.

According to the City of Westminster Police Department, officers found East on the ground after getting stabbed in the chest at the gas station, and paramedics transported East to a local trauma center, where he ultimately died.

WPD named Trent William Millsap as the suspect. On Friday, WPD issued a warrant for the suspect in Anaheim where an “officer involved shooting” followed. No officers were harmed in the incident.

East was the son of Janice and USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, and was a star at the USAC level. He won 56 events and three national driving titles, one for the USAC National Midgets and two for the Silver Crown championships. In 2001, at 16 years old, East was the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in a quarter century, and in his career, he totaled 22 USAC National Midget feature wins.

He participated in 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races between 2005–07, and 31 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races between 2005–08.

East hasn’t appeared in a USAC race since 2014 during the Silver Crown season finale.

