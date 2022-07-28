Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Racing

Alex Palou’s Lawyer Issues Statement in Response to CGR’s Lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: Alex Palou poses for the front row photo for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Alex Palou poses for the front row photo for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou’s lawyer, Rachel E. Epstein of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, released a statement in wake of Chip Ganassi Racing filing a civil lawsuit against its current IndyCar driver. 

“We are disappointed that Chip Ganassi Racing would attempt to keep Alex from an opportunity to compete in Formula One, and even more so with CGR’s public court filings and continued commentary to the press on this matter,” Epstein said. “Alex has consistently given his very best effort to CGR and it is unfortunate that CGR would attempt to deny Alex this opportunity.

“We would hope the parties can resolve this amicably, but if not, we look forward to resolving this matter in a private arbitration, as CGR has requested.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The legal action from CGR comes after the team announced that it exercised the option to extend the reigning champion’s contract, but Palou went on to deny the claim as well as the quote supposedly by him hours later. Instead, he will start racing for McLaren Racing in 2023, which both McLaren and Palou confirmed July 12.

CGR’s legal team filed to seal the official complaint and several exhibits, but the other exhibits that are public include part of Palou’s tweets and McLaren’s tweet and the press release of the announcement. The lawsuit is against both its current IndyCar driver and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity.”

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks to reporters during the team’s NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NFL

Lamar Jackson Comments on Status of Negotiations With Ravens

The star QB addressed where things stand following Thursday’s practice.

By Jelani Scott8 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during a training camp practice.
NFL

Titans’ Tannehill Shares Motivation From Playoff Loss to Bengals

The 34-year-old threw three interceptions in the divisional round loss.

By Madison Williams9 minutes ago
dan snyder
NFL

Dan Snyder Testified Before Congressional Committee Thursday

He was called to answer questions about the Commanders’ toxic work environment and his attempts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation.

By Associated Press17 minutes ago
Sebastian Vettel ahead of Hungarian GP
Formula1

Vettel: Retirement Decision Was Not Made Overnight

The Aston Martin driver announced Thursday that he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

By Madeline Coleman25 minutes ago
Laura Diaz
Golf

Laura Diaz Is Teeing Up Change Within Women’s Golf

The LPGA’s senior director of foundation operations and DEI is addressing barriers around golf so there is access for all women to play.

By Danielle Bryant50 minutes ago
Dec 29, 1968; Flushing, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banazak (40) follows Wayne Hawkins (65) against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium.
NFL

Original Member of Raiders, AFL All-Star Lineman Dies

The Raiders legend, known for his toughness, spent his entire AFL career with the franchise.

By Wilton Jackson56 minutes ago
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
NFL

Bucs GM: Potential Gronk Return ‘Would Be Hard to Turn Down’

Tampa Bay’s Jason Licht discussed whether the team would be open to the tight end returning.

By Thomas Neumann58 minutes ago
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm-ups.
Play
NBA

Report: Zion’s Max Extension Has Weight Stipulations

He reportedly has to have periodic weigh-ins and if he does not satisfy the weight requirement then the amount of guaranteed money in his deal will be reduced.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago