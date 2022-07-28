Alex Palou’s Lawyer Issues Statement in Response to CGR’s Lawsuit

Alex Palou poses for the front row photo for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire/IMAGO

Alex Palou’s lawyer, Rachel E. Epstein of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, released a statement in wake of Chip Ganassi Racing filing a civil lawsuit against its current IndyCar driver.

“We are disappointed that Chip Ganassi Racing would attempt to keep Alex from an opportunity to compete in Formula One, and even more so with CGR’s public court filings and continued commentary to the press on this matter,” Epstein said. “Alex has consistently given his very best effort to CGR and it is unfortunate that CGR would attempt to deny Alex this opportunity.

“We would hope the parties can resolve this amicably, but if not, we look forward to resolving this matter in a private arbitration, as CGR has requested.”

The legal action from CGR comes after the team announced that it exercised the option to extend the reigning champion’s contract, but Palou went on to deny the claim as well as the quote supposedly by him hours later. Instead, he will start racing for McLaren Racing in 2023, which both McLaren and Palou confirmed July 12.

CGR’s legal team filed to seal the official complaint and several exhibits, but the other exhibits that are public include part of Palou’s tweets and McLaren’s tweet and the press release of the announcement. The lawsuit is against both its current IndyCar driver and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity.”

