2025 Indy 500 TV Schedule: Start Time, Channel, Streaming Guide
With very little fanfare, the Indianapolis 500 is entering a new era in 2025.
After six years with NBC, the event is moving to a new network. Fox will have a chance to put its stamp on the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, which will be run for the 109th time this Sunday.
The racing gods have gifted the network a built-in storyline. American Josef Newgarden is attempting to become the first driver ever to win three straight races, and he'll have to move up from a 32nd-place starting position to do it after a scandal that has rocked his team.
Here's what you need to know about the telecast.
Full Indy 500 Schedule
The 500 will be held on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Ind.—an enclave within the race's namesake city. Fox Sports 1 will air two pre-race events on Friday: Carb Day, the last practice before the race, will begin at 11 a.m. ET and run until 1 ET. An hour after that, the network will show the annual Pit Stop Challenge from 2:30 ET to 4 ET.
On Sunday, race coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET. The race itself will begin at 12:45 ET. These times are roughly on par with last year's, although a lengthy weather delay forced the 2024 edition to begin at 4:44 ET—the latest start time ever.
What Channel Is the Indy 500 On?
As previously discussed, the race will air on Fox with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET. That will snap a string of six consecutive races aired by NBC. Before that, the 500 had a relationship with ABC dating back to the 1960s—though the race was not shown live in its entirety until Bobby Rahal's 1986 victory.
How to Stream the Indy 500 Online
Now a Fox property, the race will be available on the Fox Sports app and website for cable users. For cord cutters, the race will be available on any streaming service that carries Fox—examples include Hulu with live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Check your local listings if unsure.
Indy 500 Venue Information
Every Indianapolis 500 has been run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—one of the most famous sports venues in the world. It is the kind of venue that can only be discussed in superlatives. It is the second-oldest extant active racetrack in the country, having opened in 1909. It is believed to seat about 250,000, and the race's actual attendance is thought to hover in the 300,000s.
For visitors to Indianapolis, a treasure trove of activities typically lead up to the race. For a complete calendar, check out the speedway's website.