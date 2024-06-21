Carlos Sainz Has 'Two Contracts' to Consider for F1 Future, per Report
The Spanish Grand Prix is next up on the F1 calendar, with the race taking place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday. Much of the talk leading up to the main event, however, has been about Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Sainz is an upcoming free agent and rumors have swirled for weeks about where he may end up. At this stage, the two main suitors are Sauber (which will become Audi in 2026) and Williams. On Thursday, Sainz said he would be making a decision "very soon."
Another update came on Friday morning via ESPN F1 reporter Nate Saunders. Saunders reported that there doesn't seem to be a Sainz decision coming either today or this weekend, and it, "sounds like Sainz still has two unsigned contracts in front of him."
Sainz will be the first big F1 free agent domino to fall so there is a lot of attention on his potential move. It seems like the driver wants to make a decision sooner rather than later. But it likely won't come this weekend.
Sainz is currently fourth in the F1 driver standings with 108 points entering Spanish Grand Prix weekend. He has one win under his belt so far.
All eyes now turn towards the Grand Prix, and a Sainz decision possibly coming shortly thereafter.