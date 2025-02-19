Charles LeClerc Says He’s Already Competing With New Teammate Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc is excited about his new teammate, but wanted everyone to know who is winning a fierce competition between the two.
Ferrari debuted its new car and new driver lineup at F1 75 this week and Leclerc discussed his partnership with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton joined Ferrari this season after 12 seasons with Mercedes.
Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019, made sure everyone knew who was the better chess player.
"He's been great already to start working with Lewis. We've had a lot of fun playing chess already," Leclerc said. "I'm beating him by the way. No, no, but he's been really fun and now we just cannot wait to go out on track."
Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship in 2024, trailing McLaren by 14 points at the end of the season. With Hamilton taking a seat next to Leclerc, the Italian auto giant hopes to take a big leap forward in 2025.