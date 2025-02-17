Scary Crash at End of Daytona 500 Sent Car Flying in the Air
History was made at Sunday's Daytona 500 as William Byron won the race for a second straight year. The 27-year-old, who became the youngest driver to win the race multiple times, was fortunate to not be involved in a few late crashes down the stretch, including one that sent a car flying through the air.
That wild wreck happened with four laps left in the race when Ryan Preece's car flipped a few times and soared through the air before coming to rest. He was able to pop out of the car and thankfully didn't suffer any injuries.
Here's how that frightening scene played out:
This view of the crash is absolutely wild:
Preece spoke about the crash after the race:
More From Around the Sports World
Published