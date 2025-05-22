Every Driver in the 2025 Indy 500 Field, Starting Positions And More
The Indianapolis 500 is upon us once again and the 2025 edition has come with a ton of drama. The Team Penske cheating scandal has seen top contenders punished, and a rookie won pole position.
As with every Indy 500, there are 33 drivers in the field, split into 11 rows of three. What follows is a look at this year's grid.
Indy 500 Drivers And Grid For 2025
The full grid for the 2025 race follows, led by rookie Robert Shwartzman, who took the pole for Prema Racing.
POSITION
DRIVER
TEAM
1
Robert Shwartzman
Prema Racing
2
Takuma Sato
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
3
Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
4
Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
5
Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank
6
Alex Palou
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
David Malukas
A.J. Foyt Racing
8
Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
9
Marcus Ericsson
Andretti Global
10
Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske
11
Conor Daly
Juncos Hollinger Racing
12
Alexander Rossi
ECR
13
Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ed Carpenter
ECR
15
Santino Ferrucci
A.J. Foyt Racing
16
Devlin DeFrancesco
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
17
Sting Ray Robb
Juncos Hollinger Racing
18
Christian Rasmussen
ECR
19
Kyle Larson
Arrow McLaren w/ Rick Hendrick
20
Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
21
Callum Ilott
Prema Racing
22
Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing
23
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
24
Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
25
Ryan Hunter-Reay
DRR-Cusick Motorsports
26
Jack Harvey
DRR-Cusick Motorsports
27
Colton Herta
Andretti Global
28
Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
29
Marco Andretti
Andretti-Herta Motorsport
30
Marcus Armstrong
Meyer Shank Racing
31
Rinus VeeKay
Dale Coyne Racing
32
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
33
Will Power
Team Penske
The field of 33 features eight former Indy 500 winners.
Team Penske Scandal
Two-time defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden and 2018 winner Will Power were both tossed to the back of the grid after their team was caught cheating. Team Penske broke regulations by modifying the rear crash structures of both Newgarden's and Power's cars. This is the second season in a row the team has been embroiled in a major cheating scandal.
Newgarden, Will Power and teammate Scott McLaughlin all reached the top 12 portion of qualifying, but were pulled when the modifications were discovered. As a result, they didn't record laps in the top 12 round of qualifying and were therefore placed 10th, 11th, and 12th on the grid. McLaughlin's car was clean after an inspection, so he will start 10th. Meanwhile, after failing inspection, Newgarden will start 32nd and Power will start last at 33rd.
Rookie Robert Shwartzman Takes Pole
Shwartzman shockingly won pole position for the race, becoming the first rookie to do so since Teo Fabi in 1983. The 25-year-old races for Prema Racing, which is in its first year of IndyCar competition. Despite finishing no higher than 18th in six races this season, Shwartzman blasted his way to a spot on the pole. He narrowly edged out Takuma Sato, who won the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020.