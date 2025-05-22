SI

Every Driver in the 2025 Indy 500 Field, Starting Positions And More

Ryan Phillips

Driver Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indianapolis 500 is upon us once again and the 2025 edition has come with a ton of drama. The Team Penske cheating scandal has seen top contenders punished, and a rookie won pole position.

As with every Indy 500, there are 33 drivers in the field, split into 11 rows of three. What follows is a look at this year's grid.

Indy 500 Drivers And Grid For 2025

The full grid for the 2025 race follows, led by rookie Robert Shwartzman, who took the pole for Prema Racing.

POSITION

DRIVER

TEAM

1

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing

2

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

4

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank

6

Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

David Malukas

A.J. Foyt Racing

8

Christian Lundgaard

Arrow McLaren

9

Marcus Ericsson

Andretti Global

10

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

11

Conor Daly

Juncos Hollinger Racing

12

Alexander Rossi

ECR

13

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Ed Carpenter

ECR

15

Santino Ferrucci

A.J. Foyt Racing

16

Devlin DeFrancesco

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

17

Sting Ray Robb

Juncos Hollinger Racing

18

Christian Rasmussen

ECR

19

Kyle Larson

Arrow McLaren w/ Rick Hendrick

20

Louis Foster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

21

Callum Ilott

Prema Racing

22

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

23

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

24

Nolan Siegel

Arrow McLaren

25

Ryan Hunter-Reay

DRR-Cusick Motorsports

26

Jack Harvey

DRR-Cusick Motorsports

27

Colton Herta

Andretti Global

28

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

29

Marco Andretti

Andretti-Herta Motorsport

30

Marcus Armstrong

Meyer Shank Racing

31

Rinus VeeKay

Dale Coyne Racing

32

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

33

Will Power

Team Penske

The field of 33 features eight former Indy 500 winners.

Team Penske Scandal

Two-time defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden and 2018 winner Will Power were both tossed to the back of the grid after their team was caught cheating. Team Penske broke regulations by modifying the rear crash structures of both Newgarden's and Power's cars. This is the second season in a row the team has been embroiled in a major cheating scandal.

Newgarden, Will Power and teammate Scott McLaughlin all reached the top 12 portion of qualifying, but were pulled when the modifications were discovered. As a result, they didn't record laps in the top 12 round of qualifying and were therefore placed 10th, 11th, and 12th on the grid. McLaughlin's car was clean after an inspection, so he will start 10th. Meanwhile, after failing inspection, Newgarden will start 32nd and Power will start last at 33rd.

Rookie Robert Shwartzman Takes Pole

Shwartzman shockingly won pole position for the race, becoming the first rookie to do so since Teo Fabi in 1983. The 25-year-old races for Prema Racing, which is in its first year of IndyCar competition. Despite finishing no higher than 18th in six races this season, Shwartzman blasted his way to a spot on the pole. He narrowly edged out Takuma Sato, who won the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020.

