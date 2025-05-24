SI

Formula 1 Engine Suppliers: Full List

Ryan Phillips

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris during the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race.
McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris during the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race.

The 2025 Formula 1 season has begun in incredible competitive fashion as four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen no longer owns the sport's top spot.

Verstappen and Red Bull have taken a step back, while McLaren's ascendence from 2024 has continued. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris occupy the top two spots in F1, while Verstappen is holding on to third place.

Mercedes has remained competitive after Lewis Hamilton's exit, while Ferrari has yet to find its footing with the seven-time world champion in tow alongside Charles Leclerc.

List of Formula 1 Engine Suppliers for 2025

For the 2025 season, four engine suppliers as Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, and Honda RBPT provide power units for the circuit's 10 teams.

Ferrari provides engines for Scuderia Ferrari, as well as Haas and Sauber.

Mercedes supplies engines for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, McLaren and Williams Racing.

Honda RBPT is continuing its partnership with Red Bull and Racing Bulls during the 2025 campaign.

Renault provides engines for Alpine but 2025 will be its final season of F1 engine production.

The 2026 season will see the number of engine suppliers expand to five.

F1 Engine Suppliers By Team

Below is the full list of Formula 1 teams with their accompanying power unit supplier.

TEAM

ENGINE

Alpine

Renault

Aston Martin

Mercedes

Ferrari

Ferrari

Haas

Ferrari

McLaren

Mercedes

Mercedes

Mercedes

Racing Bulls

Honda

Red Bull

Honda

Sauber

Ferrari

Williams

Mercedes

Engine Suppliers For 2026 Formula 1 Season

In 2026, a big change is coming to F1. The circuit will have five engine suppliers, as Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda will be joined by a joint effort from Red Bull and Ford, and Audi. Eventually, General Motors is expected to join the group as well, but for 2026, the GM-backed Cadillac team will use Ferrari engines.

Ferrari will supply Scuderia Ferrari and Haas.

Mercedes will provide power units for its own team, plus Alpine, McLaren and Williams.

Honda will supply engines to Aston Martin.

Red Bull Ford will provide engines for Red Bull and racing Bulls.

Audi will make engines for its own team, which is being renamed from Sauber.

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

