Formula 1 Engine Suppliers: Full List
The 2025 Formula 1 season has begun in incredible competitive fashion as four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen no longer owns the sport's top spot.
Verstappen and Red Bull have taken a step back, while McLaren's ascendence from 2024 has continued. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris occupy the top two spots in F1, while Verstappen is holding on to third place.
Mercedes has remained competitive after Lewis Hamilton's exit, while Ferrari has yet to find its footing with the seven-time world champion in tow alongside Charles Leclerc.
List of Formula 1 Engine Suppliers for 2025
For the 2025 season, four engine suppliers as Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, and Honda RBPT provide power units for the circuit's 10 teams.
Ferrari provides engines for Scuderia Ferrari, as well as Haas and Sauber.
Mercedes supplies engines for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, McLaren and Williams Racing.
Honda RBPT is continuing its partnership with Red Bull and Racing Bulls during the 2025 campaign.
Renault provides engines for Alpine but 2025 will be its final season of F1 engine production.
The 2026 season will see the number of engine suppliers expand to five.
F1 Engine Suppliers By Team
Below is the full list of Formula 1 teams with their accompanying power unit supplier.
TEAM
ENGINE
Alpine
Renault
Aston Martin
Mercedes
Ferrari
Ferrari
Haas
Ferrari
McLaren
Mercedes
Mercedes
Mercedes
Racing Bulls
Honda
Red Bull
Honda
Sauber
Ferrari
Williams
Mercedes
Engine Suppliers For 2026 Formula 1 Season
In 2026, a big change is coming to F1. The circuit will have five engine suppliers, as Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda will be joined by a joint effort from Red Bull and Ford, and Audi. Eventually, General Motors is expected to join the group as well, but for 2026, the GM-backed Cadillac team will use Ferrari engines.
Ferrari will supply Scuderia Ferrari and Haas.
Mercedes will provide power units for its own team, plus Alpine, McLaren and Williams.
Honda will supply engines to Aston Martin.
Red Bull Ford will provide engines for Red Bull and racing Bulls.
Audi will make engines for its own team, which is being renamed from Sauber.