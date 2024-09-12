Lando Norris Accomplishes Odd Feat of Driving McLaren Made of Lego Around Silverstone
Great Britain's Lando Norris is enjoying the best season of his Formula One career in 2024, with two wins and 10 podiums to his name. He sits in second place in the drivers' standings, while his team, McLaren, is second in the constructors' championship.
Norris's performance has made him a global face of the sport—and the kind of driver you would seek out if you wanted, say, someone to drive your replica Lego McLaren car around Silverstone Circuit in England.
Lego did just that in a promotional video posted Thursday morning that depicts Norris taking a vehicle made entirely from the plastic toys for a spin around the famed British track.
"It actually drives pretty good," Norris said as he took the car for a spin—crossing the finish line to applause from the Lego team.
The conclusion: the world needs a Formula L division—or maybe an all-Lego Danish Grand Prix—sooner rather than later.