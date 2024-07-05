SI

Toto Wolff Calls Red Bull Incident With Jos Verstappen 'Pitiful'

The Mercedes boss didn't miss an opportunity to take a jab at the rival team.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, chats with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas, in the garage at the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22, 2023. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA

Given the opportunity to comment on an incident that pitted Jos Verstappen—the father of the championship driver, Max—and Red Bull Racing against one another, Toto Wolff made sure to get a jab in.

"I think it's pitiful to take a father's opportunity away to drive his son's car," Wolff said in an interview with multiple reporters, as broadcast on Viaplay.

A bit ago, Jos and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner engaged in a feud. Verstappen was set to drive the RB8 in a Legends' Parade at the team's home race in Austria but pulled out, to Verstappen's dismay.

The car was not technically Verstappen's, as it was used in the 2012 season. Verstappen did not drive in Formula One until 2014.

There has been some question as to whether Verstappen pulled out of the event on his own, or if he was pushed out by Horner, which Verstappen has alleged, and Horner has denied. Clearly, the two key figures in Verstappen's racing career with Red Bull are not on the best of terms.

Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, with rumored conditional opt-outs. Verstappen has stated he intends to fulfill the contract. After calling the Red Bull incident with Jos, "pitiful," Mercedes' Wolff was asked about Verstappen switching to its side.

"He's with Red Bull, and they're winning races, and he's heading to a championship. So I would never expect that to happen for 2025. It's clear. But in Formula One, things happen for different reasons. So, I don't want to take a driver decision yet," Wolff said.

